Home / India News / Three tiger cubs die in Bannerghatta despite efforts from doctors

Three tiger cubs die in Bannerghatta despite efforts from doctors

Tigress Hima Das gave its third litter of three cubs on July 7, and after giving birth, she did not take care of them, and consequently, all three cubs were injured

Tiger, Tiger cubs
The whole ordeal was CCTV-monitored, and animal keepers and doctors have taken utmost care in treating the mother and the cubs | Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three tiger cubs that were allegedly abandoned by their mother after littering have died in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) recently, officials said on Saturday.

Tigress Hima Das gave its third litter of three cubs on July 7, and after giving birth, she did not take care of them, and consequently, all three cubs were injured, they said.

According to the BBP, the cubs were shifted to a Hospital for intensive care and hand-rearing. Despite all interventions by doctors, the cubs didn't survive. On July 8, a male cub died, and on July 9, another male and a female cubs died.

"A post-mortem was conducted by the veterinary team. One male cub died due to cervical injury due to stamping, another male cub died due to injuries to brain tissue and meningeal hematoma caused as a result of the mother's biting on its head, while the female cub succumbed to stamping," the BBP said, in a statement.

The whole ordeal was CCTV-monitored, and animal keepers and doctors have taken utmost care in treating the mother and the cubs, officials stated.

"It is natural for the mother to take care of the cubs, and in captivity, many times the cubs are abandoned by the mothers due to the lack of maternal instincts and are hand-reared at the zoo hospital," the statement added.

This incident comes close on the heels of the death of a female tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam range of the MM Hills on June 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE updates: 2 dead, 8 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi; rescue ops underway

Indians elated with Unesco tag for 'Maratha Military Landscapes': PM Modi

Delhi CM gives ₹5 lakh each to shop owners affected by Dilli Haat fire

Two dead, eight injured in Delhi building collapse; rescue ops underway

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of 6,639 pilgrims leaves from Jammu base camp

Topics :BengaluruTigerTigerswildlife

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story