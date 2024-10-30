2.37 lakh young volunteers to be trained as first responders to disaster

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has launched a special scheme to train 2.37 lakh young volunteers in 315 districts across the country as the first responders to disaster preparedness and response.

The 'Yuva Apada Mitra Scheme' was launched at the 20th formation day function of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Monday, an official release said.

According to the plan, under the 'Yuva Apada Mitra Scheme', 2,37,326 young volunteers from the youth organisations such as National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G) and National Service Scheme (NSS) will be trained in 315 districts of 28 states as a first respondents to disaster preparedness and response.

Besides, 1,300 trainers will also be prepared under the up-scaling of 'Aapda Mitra Scheme' with an estimated total cost of Rs 469.53 crore.

The theme of the formation day event was 'Empowering Communities for Disaster Risk Reduction through Awareness for Behavioral Change'.

During the event, the union home secretary launched seven guidelines, SOP and handbook on disaster management.

In his address, he urged the Himalayan and Northeastern Region (NER) states to put up their projects on Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in consultation with respective stakeholders according to national programme on GLOF, the release said.