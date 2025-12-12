2-day event to celebrate Zakir Hussain's legacy on death anniversary: NCPA

National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will mark the first death anniversary of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain with a two days commemorative event where 50 international and national artists will come together to celebrate his musical legacy.

NCPA and John Mclaughin, Shankar Mahadevan, V. Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan along with Hussain's wife Antonia Minnecola and brother Taufiq Qureshi made the announcement on Thursday night.

Hussain died in a San Francisco hospital last year on December 15. He was 73.

British guitarist and founding member of the fusion music group Shakti, Mclaughin said he wouldn't be where he is without his friendship with the late musician.

Very happy to be here. I want to thank Toni (Zakir Hussain's wife) and the NCPA for inviting us to celebrate the life and works of our dearest Zakir Hussain. Zakir and I became friends in 1969. This big part of my life has been shared with Zakir. In fact, I wouldn't be who I am today without the friendship of Zakir here and his wonderful talent, Mclaughin told reporters. Minnecola, the renowned Italian American kathak dancer, said the outpouring of love after Hussain's sudden death helped them get through a difficult year. "We're so happy that we received so many incredible messages of love, condolence, sympathy from all over the world. And it's been an incredible outpouring and from organizations that are saying, 'We want to do a tribute. We'd like to remember Zakir.' It's extremely heartening and it's really supported us. So now, hopefully we will go forward with his legacy, she said, Minnecola shared the legend's unfulfilled dream has become a reality now.

Before Zakir passed away, he wanted very much to have his own institute, and we established it. Unfortunately, the nonprofit status didn't come till March, so he wasn't there to see that. He was looking forward to it. His legacy, his dreams, his intentions are what we're all about now. He just loved all the younger artists who were coming up. And he was dedicated to bringing them forward, not just from India." Younger brother, musician Taufiq Qureshi, revealed that Hussain's images will be displayed across three iconic places of Mumbai Gateway of India, Bandra-Worli sea link and CST railway station on his first death anniversary.

Mahadevan said he feels like a lost child after Hussain's death. He found us, he discovered us, he guided us, he mentored us. The first note that I sang in a film was for Zakir bhai. And he's there looking over us. We are like some lost musicians trying to find some kind of equilibrium and trying to find something to hang on to because he's not there playing with us." The two-day global tribute, to be held on December 14 and 15, will feature musical performances, lecture-demonstrations, talks, a photo exhibition tracing Hussain's journey, and documentary screenings, offering audiences a multidimensional and heartfelt remembrance of the tabla maestro's life and legacy.