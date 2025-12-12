Home / India News / Gavaskar personality rights: HC tells social platforms to act within 7 days

Gavaskar personality rights: HC tells social platforms to act within 7 days

The court said in case the social media intermediaries have any reservations to any weblink given by Gavaskar, they should inform him

Sunil Gavaskar
Gavaskar approached the high court seeking to prevent the unauthorised use of his name, images, persona and likeness by social media platforms and e-commerce websites
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed social media intermediaries to act within seven days on former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar's plea seeking protection of his personality rights.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora asked Gavaskar's counsel to first approach the social media intermediaries with his grievances.

The high court directed the social media intermediaries to treat Gavaskar's suit as a complaint under the Information and Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and take the necessary steps within seven days.

The court said in case the social media intermediaries have any reservations to any weblink given by Gavaskar, they should inform him.

It directed the plaintiff to provide within 24 hours the URLs in respect of which take down is sought to the social media intermediaries.

Gavaskar approached the high court seeking to prevent the unauthorised use of his name, images, persona and likeness by social media platforms and e-commerce websites, and to protect his personality rights.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, 'Art of Living' founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani also approached the high court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. The court granted them interim relief.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Telugu actor NTR Rao Junior have also approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of their personality rights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm; proceedings begin in Upper House

At least 9 dead, 23 injured as bus falls off road in Andhra Pradesh

Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat to unveil statue of Veer Savarkar in Andaman today

Veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil passes away at 90 in Maharashtra

IMD warns of dense fog over North India; cold wave likely in these states

Topics :Delhi High Courtsunil gavaskardigital rightsSocial MediaSocial media apps

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story