Cooperative bank loan disbursal crosses Rs 23K cr in 8 years in UP: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday termed the rise in cooperative bank loan disbursal to over Rs 23,000 crore in eight years as a remarkable achievement and underscored the role of cooperatives in empowering farmers and realising the vision of a self-reliant rural economy.

Only through cooperatives, the dream of a self-reliant farmer can be realised. Rise in cooperative bank loan disbursal to over Rs 23,000 crore in eight years is a remarkable achievement, the Chief Minister said while directing officials to roll out the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, aimed at increasing the income and economic empowerment of small and marginal farmers in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Cooperation Department, Adityanath called for enhanced participation of NABARD and cooperative banks in the proposed scheme.

He said the scheme must be implemented in a time-bound and effective manner, with an emphasis on modernising cooperative bank branches and ensuring easy access to affordable credit for farmers.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for a detailed project proposal to be prepared and submitted at the earliest.

Reviewing the overall performance of cooperative institutions, he directed that transparency, efficiency, and farmer income enhancement must remain key priorities.

Also Read

According to data presented during the meeting, the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited's loan disbursement rose from Rs 9,190 crore in 2017 to Rs 23,061 crore in 2025, while net profit touched Rs 100.24 crore.

District cooperative banks' total business expanded from Rs 28,349 crore to Rs 41,234 crore, recording a net profit of Rs 162 crore during the same period.

Between 2017 and 2025, the state disbursed Rs 11,516 crore as crop loans and Rs 393 crore as long-term loans. Fertiliser distribution stood at 34.45 lakh metric tonnes, paddy procurement at 25.53 lakh metric tonnes, and procurement of pulses and oilseeds at 1.94 lakh metric tonnes.

To boost storage infrastructure, 375 warehouses with a total capacity of 37,500 MT have been constructed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. 1,060 warehouses with a combined capacity of 1,17,350 MT have been established under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana since 2017.

For 2025-26, the construction of 100 new warehouses is planned, the statement said.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to frame a policy to encourage private sector participation in expanding storage capacity. He also called for reforms in the functioning of PCF (Pradeshik Cooperative Federation) and timely payments to rice millers.

To address staffing shortages, Adityanath directed expediting recruitment for banking and non-banking positions in cooperative institutions through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), aimed at improving operational efficiency and service quality.

On cyber security, it was noted that UP Cooperative Bank Limited and 50 district cooperative banks are being integrated with NABARD's Core Banking Solution (CBS) cloud platform.

Cooperative institutions must be made self-reliant while ensuring that farmers have access to technology, credit, and markets, Adityanath said.