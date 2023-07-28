Home / India News / Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

Banks will remain shut for a total of 14 days in the month of August. However, banking services like Internet banking and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all holidays

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Both public and private banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days in the coming month of August, including Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India released the official bank holiday lists.

There would be eight holidays which would be state-specific. In many states, public and commercial banks remain closed on special days like Tendong Lho Rum Faat, the Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and others.

Customers who have pending bank-related work are advised to plan their bank visit accordingly to avoid the last-moment hassle. However, banking services like Internet banking and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all holidays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all private and public sector banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. 

All bank holidays are majorly divided into three categories, namely, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of holidays in the month of August:
August 6, 2023: Sunday
August 8, 2023: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok).
August 12, 2023: Second Saturday.
August 13, 2023: Sunday.
August 15, 2023: Independence Day (All across the country).
August 16, 2023: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur).
August 18, 2023: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain closed in Guwahati).
August 20, 2023: Sunday.
August 26, 2023: Fourth Saturday.
August 27, 2023: Sunday.
August 28, 2023: First Onam (Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)
August 29, 2023: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)
August 30, 2023: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar)
August 31, 2023: Raksha Bandhan/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/ Pang- Lhabsol (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram).

Also Read

US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday

Michigan introduces bills to recognise Diwali, Eid as official holidays

Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday

Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti

Wonderla Holidays surges 13%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 results

LS passes National Dental Commission Bill for better quality education

India seeks EU nod for export of farmed shrimps by newly listed firms

Biological Diversity Bill: What is it, and what are the changes made to it?

PM Modi tells investors India wants to be 'trusted partner' for chipmaking

NHA to boost digital health adoption with 100 microsite projects in India

Topics :BanksPrivate bankspublic banksHoliday

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story