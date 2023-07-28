Both public and private banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days in the coming month of August, including Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India released the official bank holiday lists.

There would be eight holidays which would be state-specific. In many states, public and commercial banks remain closed on special days like Tendong Lho Rum Faat, the Parsi New Year, Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and others.

Customers who have pending bank-related work are advised to plan their bank visit accordingly to avoid the last-moment hassle. However, banking services like Internet banking and ATMs will remain operational throughout the country on all holidays.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all private and public sector banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

All bank holidays are majorly divided into three categories, namely, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is the list of holidays in the month of August:

August 6, 2023: Sunday

August 8, 2023: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok).

August 12, 2023: Second Saturday.

August 13, 2023: Sunday.

August 15, 2023: Independence Day (All across the country).

August 16, 2023: Parsi New Year (Banks will remain closed in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur).

August 18, 2023: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva (Banks will remain closed in Guwahati).

August 20, 2023: Sunday.

August 26, 2023: Fourth Saturday.

August 27, 2023: Sunday.

August 28, 2023: First Onam (Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 29, 2023: Thiruvonam (Banks will remain closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

August 30, 2023: Raksha Bandhan (Banks will remain shut in Jaipur and Srinagar)

August 31, 2023: Raksha Bandhan/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/ Pang- Lhabsol (Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Dehradun, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram).