Paralympic contingent, artisans among 10k invitees for R-Day Parade: Govt

These architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', with diverse backgrounds, include best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the government

Gurkha Regiment marching at the Republic Day Parade
The ministry also shared that these special guests have been drawn fro diverse areas and fields, falling into 31 categories. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
Members of Paralympic contingent, sarpanches from top-performing villages, handloom artisans, and forest and wildlife conservation workers are among the nearly 10,000 special guests invited to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path here, the government said on Thursday.

"These architects of 'Swarnim Bharat', with diverse backgrounds, include best performers in various fields and those who have made best use of the schemes of the government," the defence ministry said in a statement. 

In line with the objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' (public participation) in events of national importance, approximately 10,000 special guests have been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade, it said.

The ministry also shared that these special guests have been drawn fro diverse areas and fields, falling into 31 categories.

'Sarpanches from top performing village', 'Disaster Relief Workers', 'Best performing Water Warriors', 'Guests from Vibrant Villages', 'Guests from North Eastern States', 'Best Patent Holders', 'Best Start-Ups', 'Road Construction Workers' are some of these categories.

The invitees also include handloom artisans, members of Paralympic contingent and forest and wildlife conservation workers, according to the statement.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

