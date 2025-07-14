Monday, July 14, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nine killed, 12 injured in Andhra road accident involving mango-laden truck

Among the 12 injured, four are in critical condition who were referred to a hospital in Kadapa district, while the others are being treated in a local hospital

A case was registered at Pullampet police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Nine people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a mango-laden lorry overturned on a mini truck in Annamayya district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the Mango-laden truck was travelling from Thallapaka village in Rajampet mandal to Kodur, with labourers seated atop the loaded mango crates on the truck. It overturned while climbing an embankment of Reddipalli tank on NH-716.

"Labourers sitting atop the truck fell when it overturned on the left side," Annamayya district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Vidyasagar Naidu told PTI.

Among the 12 injured, four are in critical condition. They were referred to a hospital in Kadapa district, while the others are being treated in a local hospital.

 

"The driver lost control due to rash driving. My wife and others were trapped under the vehicle and died instantly," complainant N Siva Kumar said in his police complaint.

A case was registered at Pullampet police station under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

The police launched an investigation. The survivors allege negligence on the part of the driver.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the accident.

He directed officials to ensure quality medical care for the injured persons.

"It is heartbreaking that poor labourers lost their lives while returning home from work. The government will fully support the families of the deceased," said the CM in a press release.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer also condoled the deaths. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Nazeer in a press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh road accident road accident victims

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

