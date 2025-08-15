PM Modi urges scientists to focus on R&D, secure patents for new drugs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged scientists and entrepreneurs to focus more on research and development (R&D) and secure patents for new drugs and medical technologies to ensure self-reliance in the pharmaceutical segment.Speaking from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Modi said this would enable the country not only to meet its own healthcare needs but also to emerge as a global hub of medical innovation.The call comes at a time when India has been lagging in R&D spending, according to a Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) study paper on industry–academia linkage in the segment.The paper states that while a number of initiatives for industry–academic linkages in India have produced positive research results over the years, their sporadic nature has kept India’s share of world researchers at about 2 per cent, compared to 20 per cent in the United States and China.“An analysis of the share in R&D reveals that in India, the government contributes between 75 and 80 per cent, the private sector 20 to 25 per cent, and universities 3 per cent,” the paper noted.In comparison, OECD countries see 69 per cent of R&D funding from private sector companies, followed by universities at 18 per cent, government at 10 per cent, and non-profit organisations at 3 per cent.Calling on industry to demonstrate India’s ability to lead in science, technology, and human welfare, Modi also urged the nation to achieve self-reliance in medicines and innovation, highlighting the country’s role as the pharmacy of the world.India currently has around 3,000 pharmaceutical businesses with over 10,500 manufacturing facilities, offering about 60,000 generic brands in 60 therapeutic categories.Many Indian pharmaceutical companies are now pursuing opportunities in generic production for off-patent molecules while building biosimilars pipelines after the Covid-19 pandemic.Pharma firms have stepped up generic launches after several blockbuster molecules used in diabetes medications, such as empagliflozin and dapagliflozin, went off patent in the past two years. Prices of these drugs have fallen by as much as 85 per cent in the Indian market.Similarly, companies such as Sun Pharma, Torrent, Lupin, Glenmark, and Dr Reddy’s are working on generic versions of weight-loss drugs based on the blockbuster molecule semaglutide, which is expected to go off patent by March 2026.According to the DoP study paper, more than 300 drug patents across different categories and geographies are set to expire every year during the “patent cliff” period from 2022 to 2032.“The patent cliff will provide an opportunity for Indian generic companies to enter the US and other regulated markets and produce more affordable versions of those medications,” the paper added.