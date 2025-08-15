ED searches Vuenow Infratech premises in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra

India's financial crime fighting agency searched the residential and business premises of Vuenow group of companies, including IT solutions firm Vuenow Infratech, its director Rahul Anand Bhargav and other related people and entities, the agency said on Friday.

The search was conducted on Thursday in premises across Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra states in connection with money laundering allegations related to the group, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a post on X.

The agency said it has seized cash, electronic devices, "incriminating records", shares and immovable property worth 737.2 million rupees ($8.4 million).