20 software tools will soon be ready for Law Enforcement Agencies: Official

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday said that 20 software tools are being tested under a project started by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR & D), in 2021, and these will be ready soon for a rollout for our Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

Bhalla said this while speaking at the 53rd Foundation Day celebration of BPR & D.

"One project started in 2021, will develop 20 software tools which are being tested and ready for a rollout for our Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAS). So, we wish to see all these things being very useful for our LEAs," said Bhalla.

Apart from the flagship achievement of developing indigenous tools, the Home Secretary said the BPR & D has been successful in fostering a big community of students, researchers, scientists, professors, and developers to work for requirements for our LEAs and the integral security of the nation.

The Home Secretary assured that the MHA is committed to the promotion of research and development and would support the BPR & D for it.

"I want to assure BPR & D that MHA is committed to the promotion of research and development and all support to the organization," Bhalla said.

Noting that BPR & D is also doing a research project on 3D rapid construction technology in collaboration with IIT Madras, which is underway to showcase the latest construction technology, Bhalla said he is very confident that this technology is able to build structures within a short span and it will be very useful for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), especially in difficult remote areas.

The 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service office of Assam and Meghalaya cadre also mentioned that a new sixth Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) has been commissioned, and BPR & D is proposing another seventh CDTI in Agartala in the days to come, wishing that all these become the centers of excellence.