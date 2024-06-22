Home / India News / 20 students fall ill after drinking water from school tank in Jharkhand

20 students fall ill after drinking water from school tank in Jharkhand

The incident happened at Upgraded Primary School at Duru, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi

School,Security personnel,bomb threat
Some students said there was a foul smell in the water. (Representative Photo)
Press Trust of India Latehar (Jharkhand)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 20 students fell ill after drinking water from a tank in their school in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, an official said.

When they were taken to a local health centre, doctors said the condition of the children was stable.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The incident happened at Upgraded Primary School at Duru, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi.

After having their meal, the children went to drink water from the tank in the school. After some time, several students started vomiting and complained of uneasiness, a teacher of the school said.

Some students said there was a foul smell in the water.

The students were brought to the local community health centre where they were examined.

Doctors said their condition was stable.

The Chandwa Block Development Officer Chandan Kumar said the water sample had been taken for examination.

Kumar also visited the community health centre to enquire about the health conditions of the students.

Also Read

At least 14 polling centres, 2 schools torched in B'desh ahead of elections

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024: Teacher competency exam starts from today

Jharkhand CET 2024: Registration starts today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

TN TRB SGT 2024 registration begins, candidates can apply for 1768 seats

FIR lodged against 95 over violence in Firozabad inmate death case

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina invites Indian businesses to invest in nation

UAPA tribunal confirms ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League J&K faction

Ties with India ever-growing at fast pace: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Threat emails: Delhi Police to have bomb disposal squads in each district

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :JharkhandClean drinking watergovt schools

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story