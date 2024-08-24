200 Delhi women to be trained to fly drone; LG Saxena rolls out scheme

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has rolled out a scheme under which around 200 city women will be trained to operate a drone and be given a drone pilot licence certificate, Raj Niwas said on Saturday.

Under the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme, a total of Rs 25,000 will be spent on each trainee and funds will be raised through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The initiative is part of a national mission that aims to empower rural women across the country with drone technology.

The trainees will also be given drones, which they will be allowed to use or rent out.