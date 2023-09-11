Home / India News / 2014 verdict striking down DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: SC

2014 verdict striking down DSPE Act will have retrospective operation: SC

Article 20 of the Constitution provides for protection in respect of conviction for offences

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul delivered its verdict on the issue of whether the striking down of the provision granting immunity from arrest would have a retrospective effect in view of rights protected under Article 20 of the Constitution.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that its 2014 verdict, which had struck down a provision of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 which provided immunity from arrest for officers of the level of joint secretary and above, will have retrospective operation.

In its May 2014 judgement, the apex court had held as invalid section 6A(1) of the Act, which required approval of the Centre to conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, where such allegation relates to employees of central government of the level of joint secretary and above.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul delivered its verdict on the issue of whether the striking down of the provision granting immunity from arrest would have a retrospective effect in view of rights protected under Article 20 of the Constitution.

Article 20 of the Constitution provides for protection in respect of conviction for offences.

"Declaration made by the constitution bench (iCon May 2014) in the case of Subramanian Swamy will have retrospective operation. Section 6(A) of the DSPE Act is held to be not in force from the date of its insertion, that is September 11, 2003," said the bench also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari.

Also Read

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests EPFO officer for taking Rs 7 lakh bribe

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Supreme Court appoints ex-apex court judge to finalise AIFF constitution

No legal system can keep raking up resolved issues repeatedly: SC

One nation one election aims to postpone polls in 5 states: Bhushan

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Suspicious object likely an IED found in J-K's Baramulla, defused

Modi govt committed to work in coordination with state govts: Mandaviya

Topics :Supreme CourtIndian constitutioncorruption

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story