Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

What's the reason behind the Bengaluru bandh? Karnataka Government implemented the Shakti Scheme, the free bus travel for women in the states. The private players are not happy with the move and claim that they are heavily affected by the scheme. The private transport association also met with the transport minister earlier and asked to add private buses in the Shakti scheme as well and compensate them for the losses.
What will remain open?
Public Transport Amid the strike, BMTC buses and metro will continue to work, and the government is also planning to add more buses on Monday to avoid commuter inconvenience.
Emergency services
Food and delivery services
What will remain shut?
Private buses No private bus services will remain operative amid the Bengaluru bandh on Monday.
Ride-sharing company services
