Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association has declared a strike on September 11, 2023. Private transportation will remain shut from Sunday midnight and the bandh will remain in force till Monday midnight. Amid the Bengaluru bandh, some private schools declared a holiday on Monday, according to reports.

As Monday is a working day for the employees and commuters, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to deploy extra buses to meet the demand amid the strike.

What's the reason behind the Bengaluru bandh?



Also Read: Suspicious object likely an IED found in J-K's Baramulla, defused Karnataka Government implemented the Shakti Scheme, the free bus travel for women in the states. The private players are not happy with the move and claim that they are heavily affected by the scheme. The private transport association also met with the transport minister earlier and asked to add private buses in the Shakti scheme as well and compensate them for the losses.

The meeting between the private bus and taxi union and the transport minister was held on July 24, three days before the scheduled strike on July 27. In the meeting, transport minister Ramalinga Reddy assured the union that their 28 demands out of 30 will be met by the August end.

However, the private association didn't hear back from the government and finally decided to go on a one-day strike on September 11.

What will remain open? Public Transport Amid the strike, BMTC buses and metro will continue to work, and the government is also planning to add more buses on Monday to avoid commuter inconvenience.

Emergency services

All the emergency services, such as ambulances, pharma vehicles and other critical goods-carrying services, will remain operative.

Food and delivery services

The food and delivery vehicles will also work usually, and food, groceries, and other daily essential transport services will work as usual.

What will remain shut? Private buses No private bus services will remain operative amid the Bengaluru bandh on Monday.

Ride-sharing company services





Also Read: Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure The ride-sharing companies have also announced a strike on September 11. Hence, Ola, Uber, and other ride-sharing companies will also remain shut.

Auto services

The Bengaluru Bandh was also supported by the auto-rickshaw union, which plays a crucial role in the city's transportation services.

All private airport taxis

People heading to the airport must ensure their own arrangements, or they can also use the BMTC Vayu Vajra bus services.