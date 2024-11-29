2024 weddings are all about luxe, lab-grown sparkle & social media: Report

India’s wedding industry is undergoing a massive transformation. The latest trends: Bigger budgets, luxurious destination weddings, and a growing love for sustainable, lab-grown diamonds, reveals the WedMeGood’s 2024 Wedding Report. And let’s not forget the influence of social media, which is shaping everything from how couples meet to how they plan their big day.

Here’s a closer look at the key takeaways from the report:

Social media matches: The new way to meet ‘the one’

Gone are the days of traditional matrimonial ads or chance encounters at family gatherings. Today’s couples are more likely to meet on social media apps than ever before. The report reveals that 30 per cent of engaged couples met online, with platforms like Bumble and Hinge topping the list. Still, 60 per cent of couples met in person, with 10 per cent combining both offline and online methods. Shaadi.com continues to dominate in the matrimonial space, but social media is now the matchmaking king.

Wedding budgets: Big spends for bigger dreams

If you thought weddings were getting more expensive in 2024, you’re right. The average wedding budget this year is a whopping Rs 36.5 lakh, with destination weddings pushing that figure even higher — an average of Rs 51.1 lakh. Even more striking, 9 per cent of weddings are now costing over Rs 1 crore, marking a rise in lavish celebrations that blend luxury with tradition.

In addition, 82 per cent of weddings are being financed through personal savings, while 12 per cent are funded through wedding loans or by liquidating assets like jewelry. Looks like the trend for luxury weddings is here to stay!

Luxe destination weddings: More than just a trend

The rise of destination weddings is a defining shift in 2024 wedding trends. These weddings now make up 25 per cent of all weddings, and they’re not cheap. Over 60 per cent of weddings costing over Rs 1 crore are destination weddings, with Goa, Rajasthan, and Kerala emerging as the top hotspots. With the growing role of wedding planners — 16.7 per cent of couples hired one in 2024 — destination weddings are now a seamless mix of luxury and meticulous planning.

Sparkle factor: Lab-grown diamonds shine bright

One of the most intriguing trends in 2024 weddings is the growing popularity of lab-grown diamonds. According to the report, 45.5 per cent of couples have opted for these ethical, eco-friendly gems over traditional mined diamonds. These diamonds not only sparkle just as brightly but also have a smaller environmental footprint — an appeal for today’s socially conscious couples. Additionally, 52 per cent of couples are embracing eco-conscious wedding choices, like donating excess food or minimising plastic waste.

Honeymoons: Bigger budgets & bucket list destinations

When it comes to honeymoon planning, couples aren’t holding back. The average honeymoon budget stands at Rs 3.7 lakh, with 40.2 per cent of couples opting for international destinations. The dream spots? Switzerland, the Maldives, Bali, and Thailand. These locations have become top choices for couples looking to begin their married life with a luxury getaway.

Social media: Wedding planner’s new best friend

Social media isn’t just where couples meet. It’s now the go-to platform for discovering wedding vendors. In fact, 55 per cent of couples are using platforms like WedMeGood, Instagram, and Facebook to find wedding planners, venues, photographers, and even wedding attire. The power of online discovery is undeniable, and social media is quickly becoming the most important tool for couples planning their big day.

Mehak Sagar Shahani, co-founder of WedMeGood, commented on the findings, saying, “Weddings are becoming more organised, with couples investing more into planning and professional services. This year, the average wedding budget is Rs 36.5 lakh, reflecting a 7 per cent increase from 2023 due to rising venue and catering costs. The growing popularity of destination weddings, professional wedding planners, and social media influencers points to the evolution of Indian weddings towards a more structured, professional space, while still staying deeply rooted in family and cultural values, which remain the top influence for young couples.”

The future of grand Indian weddings

India’s wedding industry has shown incredible resilience, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. As we look to 2024, the wedding market is more dynamic than ever, blending tradition with modernity. Couples are spending more, opting for luxury and sustainable choices, and increasingly turning to digital tools to help plan their dream weddings.

If you’re tying the knot in 2024, get ready for a wedding that’s not only grander and more personalised but also thoroughly digital, ensuring every detail is just a click away.