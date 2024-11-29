Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kerala pension fraud: Officials uncover BMW owners among beneficiaries

Kerala pension fraud: Officials uncover BMW owners among beneficiaries

The latest instance of malpractice was reported from the Kottakkal Municipality in Malappuram district of Kerala, where a targeted audit revealed 38 out of 42 pension recipients were ineligible

Pension Scheme, Pension
Representative Picture (Photo: Shuttesrstock)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An audit by the Kerala Finance Department has uncovered alarming cases of ineligible individuals fraudulently claiming social security pensions. Among the shocking revelations were owners of luxury BMW cars and residents of air-conditioned homes listed as beneficiaries of a scheme meant for the underprivileged, officials confirmed on Friday, according to a PTI report. 
 
The latest instance of malpractice was reported from the Kottakkal Municipality in Malappuram district, where a targeted audit revealed 38 out of 42 pension recipients examined were ineligible, with one listed beneficiary found deceased. The findings have prompted the state government to expand the audit statewide, aiming to cleanse the beneficiary list of all ineligible recipients.  
 
What is Kerala’s social security pension scheme?
 
Kerala’s social security pension scheme supports vulnerable groups, including the elderly, widows, and people with disabilities. The state offers a monthly pension of Rs 1,600 to approximately 6.2 million beneficiaries. The scheme is managed by local bodies such as Grama Panchayats, Municipalities, and Corporations. Applications are facilitated through the Sevana Pension platform.
 
Eligibility criteria vary with the scheme and are based on income limits and residency requirements. For instance, the ‘Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme’ requires applicants to be aged 60 or older, have an annual family income below Rs 1 lakh, and have resided in Kerala for at least three years.
 
Steps taken by the state finance minister 

More From This Section

IMD weather 2024: Red alert for heavy rains in TN, fog in North India

NGT issues notice to GSI over declining condition of Kerala's Varkala cliff

JNU received 151 complaints of sexual harassment since 2017, reveals data

Bomb scare at Rohini school: Hoax email raises alarm day after nearby blast

Kolkata: ED arrests father-son in Rs 2,800 cr chit fund, laundering scam

 
State Finance Minister K N Balagopal has taken a tough stance, ordering a vigilance inquiry into officials who facilitated these irregularities. The probe will target eligibility verifiers, revenue officials issuing income certificates, and those approving pensions. The state Finance Department has also directed administrative departments to ensure swift follow-up actions.  
 
The Information Kerala Mission’s earlier findings uncovered 1,458 government employees, including gazetted officers and college professors, fraudulently claiming pensions, prompting disciplinary action against those involved.
 
Ineligible beneficiaries spark corruption probe
 
Finance Department officials suspect corruption and collusion behind the large-scale inclusion of affluent individuals in the welfare scheme. Cases of ineligible beneficiaries residing in lavish homes exceeding 2,000 square feet and spouses of government pensioners claiming welfare pensions further highlight the scale of the fraud.  
 
To prevent future abuse, the government has instructed local self-governing bodies to regularly evaluate the eligibility of pension recipients. Additionally, all payments will continue to be routed through bank accounts to maintain transparency. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: Crucial ICC board meet today amid PCB vs BCCI stand-off

Uniqlo criticised in China after CEO's Xinjiang comments in BBC's interview

LIVE: Legal matter involving pvt firms, individuals and US Dept of Justice, says MEA on Adani issue

Legal matter involving private firms and US justice dept: MEA on Adani case

Need to simplify goods and services tax, reduce cess: Ex-CEA Subramanian

Topics :Kerala Policepension schemesfraudstersBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story