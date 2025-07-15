2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched in India: Price, specs, features & more
Yamaha India has launched the FZ-X Hybrid at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), packing in a blend of hybrid tech, upgraded hardware, and rider-centric features to elevate everyday commutingYunus Dar New Delhi
Yamaha has rolled out the new FZ-X Hybrid in India, priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), adding a bold new chapter to its hybrid lineup. Drawing inspiration from the recently launched FZ-S Hybrid, the updated FZ-X comes packed with enhanced features that promise improved fuel efficiency, better performance, and greater riding convenience.
Wrapped in a striking Matte Titan green finish with golden wheels, bookings are now open both online and at dealerships, with deliveries expected shortly.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Engine and Powertrain
The Yamaha
FZ-X Hybrid shares its engine with the existing FZ lineup. It is powered by a 149cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This setup delivers a maximum power output of 12.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm, ensuring a balanced mix of performance and efficiency for urban commuting.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: What’s New in Features
The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid gets a tech boost with the addition of the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS), making everyday rides smoother and more efficient. The SMG ensures silent, seamless starts and adds a burst of battery-assisted acceleration when needed, while the SSS automatically shuts off the engine during idle stops—like at traffic signals—and restarts it instantly with a light clutch pull. Together, these features not only enhance ride comfort but also boost fuel efficiency, making the FZ-X Hybrid smarter and more city-friendly than ever.
The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid also comes with a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that seamlessly pairs with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. Adding to the tech-savvy appeal is turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation, integrated with Google Maps for real-time route guidance. For enhanced safety, the bike is equipped with traction control and a single-channel ABS, giving riders greater confidence on the road.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Price Details
The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid has been launched in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹1,49,990. For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, Yamaha continues to offer the standard (non-hybrid) FZ-X variant, priced at ₹1,29,990 (ex-showroom).
The FZ-X Hybrid brings hybrid efficiency to Yamaha's rugged street-fighter lineup without compromising style or performance. With cutting-edge tech, hybrid convenience, and appealing aesthetics, it’s an increasingly strong contender in the 150 cc commuter segment—especially for riders looking to spend a bit more for future-ready features.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices