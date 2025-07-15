2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched in India: Price, specs, features & more

Yamaha has rolled out the new FZ-X Hybrid in India, priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), adding a bold new chapter to its hybrid lineup. Drawing inspiration from the recently launched FZ-S Hybrid, the updated FZ-X comes packed with enhanced features that promise improved fuel efficiency, better performance, and greater riding convenience.

Wrapped in a striking Matte Titan green finish with golden wheels, bookings are now open both online and at dealerships, with deliveries expected shortly.

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Engine and Powertrain

The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid shares its engine with the existing FZ lineup. It is powered by a 149cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This setup delivers a maximum power output of 12.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm, ensuring a balanced mix of performance and efficiency for urban commuting.

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: What's New in Features The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid gets a tech boost with the addition of the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS), making everyday rides smoother and more efficient. The SMG ensures silent, seamless starts and adds a burst of battery-assisted acceleration when needed, while the SSS automatically shuts off the engine during idle stops—like at traffic signals—and restarts it instantly with a light clutch pull. Together, these features not only enhance ride comfort but also boost fuel efficiency, making the FZ-X Hybrid smarter and more city-friendly than ever.

The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid also comes with a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that seamlessly pairs with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. Adding to the tech-savvy appeal is turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation, integrated with Google Maps for real-time route guidance. For enhanced safety, the bike is equipped with traction control and a single-channel ABS, giving riders greater confidence on the road. Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid: Price Details The Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid has been launched in India with an ex-showroom price of ₹1,49,990. For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, Yamaha continues to offer the standard (non-hybrid) FZ-X variant, priced at ₹1,29,990 (ex-showroom).