Home / India News / 215 fined for not taking care of horses, mules on Kedarnath route

215 fined for not taking care of horses, mules on Kedarnath route

5,651 horses and mules were inspected, of which 3,730 sick and injured animals were treated. The authorities also removed from the route 469 mules and horses found unfit,

Press Trust of India Rudraprayag
Kedarnath Dham (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Around 215 horse and mule handlers on the Kedarnath trek route have been fined this year for not taking proper care of the animals they use to earn livelihood by ferrying pilgrims to the Himalayan temple, an official said on Saturday.

While challans have been issued against 215 handlers for not taking good care of the animals, FIRs were lodged against 16, Rudraprayag Chief Veterinary Officer Ashok Kumar said.

He added that 15,651 horses and mules were inspected, of which 3,730 sick and injured animals were treated. The authorities also removed from the route 469 mules and horses found unfit, Kumar said.

In a recent order, Uttarakhand High Court asked the state government to blacklist equine handlers and owners on the Char Dham Yatra route who inflict cruelty on animals, saying merely fining them is not enough. It also issued a slew of directions for the welfare of these animals.

Setting up barricades to allow only registered operators, allowing animals to rest at night and providing them warm water and health check-ups before the start of journeys are among the steps ordered by the high court.

The court was hearing a PIL, which alleged that horse and mule operators on the route often subject them to cruel treatment such as forcing them to overwork or carry more burden than their bearing capacity for commercial gain.

Kumar said sector officers and Mule Task Force and District Distaster Response Force teams maintain constant vigil to ensure that there is no cruelty to animals.

Animals showing signs of exhaustion on the route are being treated immediately, he said.

Sector Officer (Gaurikund) Anil Kumar said the horses and mules operating on the trek route are being constantly monitored and added that handlers who make them work despite injuries are being fined.

Such animals are withdrawn from the route immediately and sent for treatment, he said.

Also Read

First puja performed in name of PM Modi as doors open for Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand stopped, roads closed amid heavy rains

Committee bans use of mobile phones, photography in Kedarnath Temple

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

A monumental triumph: PM Modi lauds U-20 World Championships medalists

Water recedes in flood-hit areas of Punjab, rescue operation still on

Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of nine army jawans in Ladakh accident

Over 49,000 youth can get admission to polytechnics in UP: State govt

G20: NIFT Gandhinagar organises design collection on Ayurvastram theme

Topics :KedarnathIndiaHindu temples

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story