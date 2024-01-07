Home / India News / 22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city records min temp of 8.2 deg C

22 Delhi-bound trains delayed, city records min temp of 8.2 deg C

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 341 'very poor' at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky on Sunday with shallow fog in the morning
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Twenty-two Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Sunday due to weather-related conditions in the national capital, which recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

According to the India Meteorological Department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 79 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The IMD said there will be shallow to moderate fog in the coming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains on January 9.

According to the railways, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and different states.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky on Sunday with shallow fog in the morning.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 341 'very poor' at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Also Read

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

Cold Moon 2023: Early risers in India witness the Long Night Moon

Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

Logitech unveils Wave Keys keyboard with multi-OS support: Price, Features

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

Dominant Covid strain JN.1 reported in most parts of India: Insacog data

Delhi schools to be closed for next 5 days up to Class 5 amid cold weather

Ramayana-era trees planted in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Rajnath Singh's UK visit first by Indian defence minister in 22 years

CM Yadav orders action against children's homes operating illegally in MP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi winterDelhi weatherweather forecastsNorth India cold waveCold weather

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story