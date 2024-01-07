Home / India News / CM Yadav orders action against children's homes operating illegally in MP

CM Yadav orders action against children's homes operating illegally in MP

Bhopal district rural Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Singh told PTI that all the missing girls were safe and with their families

Later, CM Yadav in a post on X said the girls who went missing from the children's home at Pawalia in Bhopal were safe and had been identified
Press Trust of India Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that 26 girl inmates of a children's home who were alleged to have gone missing were safe, and directed officials to take action against such institutions which were operating illegally.

Police on Saturday said a case had been registered in connection with the alleged disappearance of the girls from Anchal Children's Home in Parwalia area, about 20 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It was suspected that they left after feeling homesick, said an official.

Later, CM Yadav in a post on X said the girls who went missing from the children's home at Pawalia in Bhopal were safe and had been identified.

He also told senior officials via video conference from Indore that strict action should be taken against children's homes which are operating without due permissions and registration, an official release said.

Bhopal district rural Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Singh told PTI that all the missing girls were safe and with their families.

On Thursday, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of district programme officer Ramgopal Yadav against Anil Mathew for allegedly running the children's home illegally.

Mathew failed to provide a registration certificate for the facility, and 26 of 68 girl inmates were missing, the complainant claimed.

Also Read

BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh chief minister

Mohan Yadav to be next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh: Who is he?

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

Congress leader Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Happy Children's Day 2023: Here are the 10 best wishes, messages, quotes

Making efforts to shift everybody to shelter homes, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

LIVE: Delhi govt withdraws order extending winter vacations in schools

Hours after issuance, Delhi govt withdraws order extending winter vacations

Mizoram will continue to provide assistance to refugees from Myanmar: CM

UP govt orders closure of all illegal cuts on NHs to avert accidents

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story