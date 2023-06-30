Home / India News / 23,000 street children across India being rehabilitated: Official

23,000 street children across India being rehabilitated: Official

The rehabilitation process in all three categories is different. While children who are alone are sent to shelter homes, those who live with their families in slums are linked to welfare schemes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Out of the 23,000 street children, 53% stay on the streets with their families, 43% stay on the street during the day and then return to their homes at night and 4% live alone on the streets, officials said

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 23,000 street children identified across the country with the help of a web portal are currently being rehabilitated, officials said on Friday.

The identification process was carried out on 'Bal Swaraj' a website where information about such children is uploaded and tracked in order to rehabilitate them, a senior official said.

According to officials, these children are categorised into three groups. The first category consists of children who have either run away from their homes or been abandoned by their families and are living on the streets alone. The second category comprises children living on the streets with their families.

The third category includes children who live in slums and are out on the streets during the day but return to their homes at night, they said.

Out of the 23,000 street children, 53 per cent stay on the streets with their families, 43 per cent stay on the street during the day and then return to their homes at night and 4 per cent live alone on the streets, officials said.

The rehabilitation process in all three categories is different. While children who are alone are sent to shelter homes, those who live with their families in slums are linked to welfare schemes, they said.

A majority of children who live on the streets with their families include those who have moved to a bigger city in search of better opportunities. Such children are repatriated to their villages and linked to welfare schemes there, officials added.

Explaining the rescue and rehabilitation process, the officials said when a child is rescued and presented in front of the child welfare committee (CWC), a social investigation report and an individual care plan are prepared.

After that, a committee gives recommendations for rehabilitation. The last two steps consist of linking the child with welfare schemes and then following up on him or her, they added.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Childhood obesity in India likely to rise 9.1% annually by 2035: Report

Study claims childhood trauma can lead to develop type 2 diabetes later

Prince Harry holds tabloids accountable for destroying his childhood

IAF may get deliveries of LCA Tejas from Feb next year: Defence ministry

Madhya Pradesh govt doubles compensation for damaged banana crop

Vedanta launches policy for transgender employees to promote inclusivity

Twitter's challenge to govt order part of Dorsey's fiction creation: MoS IT

PM Modi asks DU students to ensure their food taste remains unchanged

Topics :childrenRehabsSlums

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story