23-year-old Indian hired as 'security helper' in Russia killed in war zone

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, Indian nationals fighting for the Russian side are in the spotlight. Days after news surfaced that several Indians were allegedly conned and transported to the frontlines to work as "army security helpers," now it has emerged that a 23-year-old man from Gujarat has been killed.

The man, identified as Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, was reportedly killed in an airstrike by Ukraine on February 21 in the Donetsk region on the Russia-Ukraine border. A resident of Surat, Hemil was hired as a security helper by the Russian army and had been in Russia since December 2023.

According to reports, a group of Indians was present on the battlefield when the Ukrainian army launched the airstrike. The others who managed to flee said that Hemil had died.

Hemil's coworker has been identified as Sameer Ahmad, a citizen of Gulbarga, Karnataka. The two were there on the field at the time of the attack, reported The Hindu.





READ:Putin aims to bring back lost colonies of USSR with Ukraine war: Estonia FM Ahmad said he was digging a trench and Hemil was practicing how to fire when they saw a drone hovering above. "Suddenly we heard some noise... Two other Indians, along with some Russian soldiers, hid in the trenches. The missile struck, and the earth shook. After some time, when we got out, I found Hemil dead," Ahmad told The Hindu.

The slain Indian was reportedly close to the Russian commander, and he was not made to do menial work, The Hindu report said.

The group that was attacked on February 21 included four Indians. Another Nepalese worker died, the report added.

The exact details of the occurrence remain unknown. However, BBC News reported that two missile attacks in occupied eastern Ukraine killed at least 60 Russian troops.