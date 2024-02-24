Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ukraine claims it downed another Russian plane in a major blow to Moscow

If confirmed, the plane's downing would mark the loss of the second such aircraft in just over a month

Russia Ukraine Conflict

Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian forces downed a Russian early warning and control aircraft Friday, the air force chief said, a major win for the country as its army fights to repel persistent Russian attacks along the front line as the war enters its third year.
General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked Ukraine's military intelligence for helping down the Russian A-50 aircraft on Russia's military holiday Friday. Congratulations to the occupiers on the Defender of the Fatherland day, Oleshchuk said on a sardonic note.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ukrainian media carried footage purportedly showing a massive fire that erupted when the big warplane crashed in the Krasnodar region on the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.
The Russian military didn't comment on the Ukrainian claim, but emergency officials in the Krasnodar region reported that a plane crashed in the area without identifying it. Several Russian military bloggers confirmed the plane's loss and some alleged that it was downed in a friendly fire incident.
If confirmed, the plane's downing would mark the loss of the second such aircraft in just over a month. Ukrainian officials said the country's military downed an A-50 over the Sea of Azov on Jan. 14. The Russian military never commented on the Ukrainian claim, but Russian bloggers and some media confirmed the aircraft's loss.
The A-50, which is capable of spotting targets up to 650 kilometers (400 miles) away, is a key command center aircraft that relays information to troops on the ground. Such planes are fundamental tools in helping direct Russian battlefield movements in Ukraine.
The A-50, which carries a large radar on its top, typically has a crew of 15. The Russian air force reportedly has been operating a fleet of only nine such aircraft.
If the downing of the precious Russian air asset is confirmed, it will serve as a major moral boost for Ukraine after the loss of Adviidka, a strategic eastern city. It was captured by Russian forces last weekend after a ferocious four-month battle in which they brought to bear their significant battlefield advantage in men, aircraft and artillery.

Also Read

Russian shelling kills 4 as Ukraine prepares to observe Christmas

US Secy Blinken meets Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy in Kyiv; announces $1 bn aid

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

FATF removes UAE, Uganda, Barbados & Gibraltar from gray list of countries

US govt restores Trump's policy on illegitimacy of Israeli settlements

$454 mn judgment against Donald Trump finalised in civil fraud case

Canada's Lynx Air to shut down, leaving no clarity for customers on refunds

Israel kills 100 Palestinians in 24 hrs amid hold on cease-fire talks

Emboldened by its first major triumph in the war in nine months, Moscow appears determined to leverage its superiority as it shifts its economy onto a war footing.
The Russian plane's downing will also be certain to impress Ukraine's Western allies.
Kyiv officials have pleaded with Ukraine's Western partners to accelerate delivery of military aid so its forces can hold out against the onslaught. The front line running more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) across eastern and southern Ukraine has not shifted much in the run-up to the war's two-year anniversary on February 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Kiev Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon