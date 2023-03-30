Home / India News / PM Modi expresses anguish at Indore tragedy, speaks to CM Chouhan

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said

Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
The roof of an ancient bavdi' (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the mishap in Indore in which 25 people are feared to have fallen inside a well.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM Shivraj Chouhan Ji and took an update on the situation. The state government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," he tweeted.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndoreShivaraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

