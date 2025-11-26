26/11 anniversary: Revisiting three days of terror that shook Mumbai

The attackers and their route to Mumbai
November 26: The night the siege began
- Evening: Around 7 km off the coast, the terrorists abandoned Kuber and moved into the city.
- 8:00 pm: They split into groups and landed at Badhwar Park and Sassoon Docks in south Mumbai.
- 9:20 pm: The first wave of attacks began. Crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Nariman House, Leopold Café and the Oberoi Trident were hit. Two gunmen stormed the Taj Mahal Palace hotel and opened fire on guests and staff.
- 10:30 pm: Violence intensified near Cama and Albless Hospital, where Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail Khan attacked police officers responding to the situation.
November 27: Fire, gunfights and rescues
- 12:00 am: Police arrested Kasab, while Khan was killed. Fires erupted at the Taj, damaging its famed dome.
- 1:00 am: Army personnel reached the hotel as firefighters worked to control the flames. Police cordoned off the Oberoi Trident.
- 6:00 am: National Security Guard (NSG) commandos arrived and launched operations at both hotels, rescuing several hostages.
- 4:00 pm: Fighting continued across the Taj and Oberoi. At Nariman House, rescue efforts began amid explosions and gunfire.
November 28: Key breakthroughs
- 7:00 am: NSG commandos landed on the roof of Nariman House from a helicopter. The operation became more intense.
- 11:00 am: The siege at the Oberoi Trident ended, with the remaining hostages freed and both gunmen killed.
- 4:00 pm: The standoff at Nariman House concluded, and surviving hostages were rescued.
November 29: The Taj retaken
- 6:00 am: After a fierce overnight battle, NSG commandos secured the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The last attackers were neutralised, ending the 60-hour siege and freeing the remaining hostages.
Why 26/11 remains unforgettable
