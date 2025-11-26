26/11 anniversary: Revisiting three days of terror that shook Mumbai

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, was shaken to its core nearly 17 years ago by one of the deadliest coordinated terror strikes in the country’s history. On November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed, transnational terrorists launched a series of attacks across the city, targeting crowded public spaces such as the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) during peak hours, luxury five-star hotels, a popular café, and even hospitals.

For three days, the city’s fast-paced rhythm was brought to a halt due to the assaults and the massive security response that followed. The incident left more than 150 people dead and over 500 injured, including civilians, foreign nationals, security personnel, and hospital staff.

Nearly 17 years later, the events of those nights remain etched in India's memory for the scale of violence, the prolonged siege, and the heroic rescue operations that followed. The attackers and their route to Mumbai The attackers were part of a transnational Lashkar-e-Taiba group divided into four teams. They set off from Karachi on November 21, hijacked the Indian fishing boat Kuber on November 23, and killed the crew. Forcing the captain to navigate toward Mumbai, they later murdered him too, before approaching the city in inflatable boats.