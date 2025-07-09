Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Tahawwur Hussain Rana before the NIA Special Court, in connection with a case related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
 
Rana is a close aide of 26/11 key conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a citizen of the United States. He was brought to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition against extradition earlier this year.
 
"The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Hussain Rana and other members of  Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of India," NIA said.
 
 
It further added that the chargesheet includes documents concerning the extradition of Rana and additional evidence collected during the course of the investigation. 

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court also extended Rana's judicial custody till August 13, news agency PTI reported. The court will also consider the supplementary on August 13, the report added.

Rana's role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

 
According to previous reports, Rana was instrumental in enabling Headley’s reconnaissance operations in India ahead of the 26/11 attacks. He is said to have assisted Headley in securing an Indian visa and helped establish a front office in Mumbai, posing as an immigration consultancy. This office acted as a cover for Headley’s surveillance efforts, focusing on sites that were later struck by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.
 
Rana was reportedly fully aware of Headley’s links to terrorist organisations and provided active support in planning attacks on prominent targets, including Chabad Houses and the National Defence College.

2008 Mumbai terror attacks

 
The 26/11 attacks were carried out by 10 armed terrorists from Pakistan who arrived in Mumbai by sea on November 26, 2008. Over the course of nearly 60 hours, they targeted multiple locations — including a railway station, two hotels, and a Jewish Chabad house — leaving 166 people dead.
 
Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist captured alive. He was executed on November 21, 2012.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

