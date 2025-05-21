Home / India News / 27 killed in rain-related incidents in Marathwada region in 2025 so far

27 killed in rain-related incidents in Marathwada region in 2025 so far

The region has received 116 per cent rainfall in May, stated a report prepared by the divisional commissioner's office

All eight districts recorded unseasonal rain until May 20. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:50 AM IST
As many as 27 people have died in unseasonal rain-related incidents in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra to date this year, while crops on 4,000 hectares were affected in 597 villages, as per official data.

The region has received 116 per cent rainfall in May, stated a report prepared by the divisional commissioner's office on Tuesday.

It said all eight districts recorded unseasonal rain until May 20, resulting in the death of 27 people due to lightning strikes, flood, and other rain-related incidents. 

391 animals owned by farmers have also died during this period.

Crops over 4218.54 hectares of land in 597 villages were affected by rain, with Jalna recording the highest damage over 1925.76 hectares, the reporter added.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

