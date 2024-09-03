27-year-old UP man dies in Ladakh during solo trip due to oxygen deficiency

A 27-year-old man, Chinmay Sharma, who originally hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly died of health complications due to oxygen deficiency on his solo bike trip to Ladakh.

According to a Times of India report, Chinmay Sharma's health started deteriorating rapidly due to the oxygen deficiency he experienced at high altitude regions in Leh. He later succumbed before his parents could reach him. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sharma, who was working in a digital marketing agency in Noida, started his solo trip on August 22. He called his father on August 26 and complained about his headache. His father, who is a teacher by profession, advised him to take rest and seek medical advice.

Sharma called his father again and informed him about his breathing problems. His father then talked to the hotel owner to admit his son to the hospital and the family prepared to rush to Leh.

Sharma took his last breath on August 29, before his parents could see him. He was cremated the next day, TOI reported.

The average Ladakh altitude is around 3,500 metres (11,482 feet) above sea level. The altitude, air pressure and oxygen level are low as compared to the sea level. Due to high altitude, people suffer altitude sickness which is another name for Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS).

In July this year, a Chennai man described his nightmarish experience in Ladakh where he had gone to visit with his family. Kirubakaran Rajendran took to Twitter (X) to narrate his ordeal, detailing how his family struggled with breathing difficulties during the entire time in Ladakh. He ended his Twitter thread saying, “Ladakh is so beautiful, no doubt about it but it might not suit everyone.”

The government has issued health advisories displayed at the airport and other tourist spots, asking visitors to undergo at least 48 hours of acclimatisation before intimating their journey to high-altitude areas. "Road travel does not help at all in acclimatization. It builds up the altitude effect progressively," the advisory reads.

The advisory recommends people have Diamox-250mg (acetazolamide) tablets twice a day, after breakfast and dinner at least two days before beginning their Leh journey. It should be continued post two days after reaching Leh. Visitors should not exert themselves physically on the first two days of their arrival.

"In case of symptoms of HAPE/HACE kindly consult a doctor immediately," the advisory read.

What is altitude sickness?

Altitude sickness is also known as acute mountain sickness (AMS). This problem arises when the body struggles to adjust to lower oxygen levels at a high altitude. The symptoms of AMS include headache, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and difficulty sleeping.

High altitude causes two life-threatening conditions; High-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE) and high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE). HAPE is a buildup of fluids in the lungs which require immediate medical attention. HACE is swelling of the brain causing altitude sickness and it is the most severe form of altitude sickness that requires emergency care.