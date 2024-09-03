Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tripura CM Manik Saha launches BJP's membership drive at state headquarter

The party has set an ambitious goal for this membership drive, aiming to enrol 12 lakh members in Tripura

The current membership has grown to 6.50 lakh, and he expressed confidence that the target of 12 lakh is achievable this time (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:23 PM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched the BJP's membership drive at the party state headquarters, with state unit president, Rajib Bhattacharjee, in attendance.

This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kick-off of the nationwide membership drive in Delhi on Monday, where BJP President JP Nadda was also present.

The party has set an ambitious goal for this membership drive, aiming to enrol 12 lakh members in Tripura.

Saha explained that he renewed his own membership using a mobile app and highlighted the party's broader goal of achieving 10 crore new members in the first phase of the drive across the country.

Saha noted that during the 2019 membership drive when he was appointed as the chief of the drive in Tripura, the party enrolled 1.24 lakh members.

The current membership has grown to 6.50 lakh, and he expressed confidence that the target of 12 lakh is achievable this time.

He encouraged people to join the BJP as primary members to contribute to national development and mentioned that the party has organized training sessions to streamline the membership process.

He expressed optimism that people would support the membership drive.

To ensure the success of the membership drive, BJP state general secretary Bhagaban Das has been appointed as the in-charge of the process.


Topics :Narendra ModiBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)Tripurastate

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

