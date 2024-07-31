Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

3,000 Patna UPSC coaching centres face safety review after deaths in Delhi

Under the Bihar Coaching Institute (Control & Regulation) Act, 2010, all coaching centres must be registered, and If a coaching institute breaches any provision, it will face a fine of Rs 25,000

Protest, Students Protest, New delhi Protest
A student during a protest after three civil services aspirants died due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
The authorities in Patna are inspecting around 3,000 coaching centres, saying they are "alarmed" by the deaths of three UPSC exam candidates in a flooded basement of such a facility in Delhi.

Many of these centres are located in older areas of Patna, such as Mahendru, Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh, Agamkuan, and Kumhrar, which are susceptible to flooding due to their low-lying positions.

"Alarmed by the Delhi incident, we have formed six-member teams, which would check the registration status of coaching centres, their safety measures, compliance of building bylaws, fire exit, adequate entry and exit passages and its preparation to deal with any emergency," said Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

The verification will be carried out by a six-member team led by a sub-divisional officer. The team will also include a sub-divisional fire brigade officer, a municipal executive officer, a circle officer, a block education officer, and the local police station in charge.

Bihar Coaching Institute (Control & Regulation) Act, 2010


In accordance with the Bihar Coaching Institute (Control & Regulation) Act, 2010, such facilities in the state must be registered. If a coaching institute breaches any provision, rule, or notification under this Act, it will face a fine of Rs 25,000 for the first violation and Rs 1,00,000 for a second violation.

In case there are further offences, the registration may be revoked by the designated registration committee following a show cause notice and an opportunity for the institute to be heard. Additionally, coaching centre registrations must be renewed every three years.

An Indian Express report quoted a Patna administration source as saying, “Though there are around 3000 registered coaching centres in Patna, the verification might reveal thousands of unregistered coaching centres. Several smaller coaching centres are being run without registration as they might not fulfil all criteria.”

Following the deaths of three aspirants for the Union Public Service Commission exams due to flooding at the Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has mandated a comprehensive citywide inspection of coaching centres operating in basements and violating building regulations.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee to probe the incident. The Delhi Police have detained five individuals, including the basement's owner, in relation to the case.

(With agency inputs)
