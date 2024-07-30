Delhi coaching centre deaths: Appropriate action will be taken, says L-G

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said appropriate action will be taken in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre here.

"It is a tragic incident. Whatever appropriate action needs to be taken will be taken. I do not believe in taking hasty decisions. Things are slowly coming to light. Whatever steps need to be taken will be taken," he told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off 320 electric buses.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where a library was set up.

