Coaching deaths probe: Same water level of basement, road posed problem

An interim report of the magisterial inquiry in the death of three students in the flooded library of Rau's IAS Study Circle here said the water level of the centre's basement and the road was same that posed problem in pumping out water to rescue the trapped students. Another report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) found that the flooding of the basement made the biometric gate there "non functional" that "caused casualty and delayed the evacuation of the students". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The MCD report also suggested several possible reasons behind flooding of the basement including encroachments and the peculiar profile of the road outside the building housing the coaching centre.

The interim magisterial inquiry report and the MCD Karol Bagh zone superintending engineer report were submitted to Revenue Minister Atishi who alleged that the "bureaucracy" was showing "laxity" in investigating the death of the civil services aspirants.

In a post on X, the minister said that at 11.20 pm on July 27, she directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate a magisterial inquiry into the tragic incident that led to the loss of three lives in Rajinder Nagar.

"....On 29.07.2024 at 7:40pm, I only received an incident report from the Divisional Commissioner, and was told that the enquiry would take 7 more days.

"It is unfortunate that such a tragic incident has taken place, but the bureaucracy is showing such laxity in investigating the matter. It raises questions whether the culprits are being protected," she said in the post.

More From This Section

The interim report of district magistrate (central) said the incident was reported telephonically by a representative of Rau's IAS, Mangal, at 7.20 pm on July 27 that rainwater filled the basement of the coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The caller said that some students were stranded in the basement and he was not sure about their number as he said it could be around five, said the report.

Responding to the information, officials of the revenue department including Karol Bagh tehsildar (executive magistrate) and civil defence volunteers reached the spot.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel were conducting the rescue efforts through five motor pumps for pumping out water from the basement but the level of water on the road and the basement was same that posed problems, said the report.

The basement has a depth of approximately 15 feet with an area of nearly 500 square yards. Electricity of the building and the nearby areas was disconnected for the safety of the people, it said.

Finally, after pumping out three-four feet water from the basement, the DFS personnel entered the basement for rescue operation and three bodies were taken out with the support of NDRF from the basement of the building that also has stilt ground and three upper floors, the magisterial inquiry report said.

The first body was retrieved around 10.40 pm on July 27 and the second around 11.30 pm. The body of third victim Nevin Dalwin, an Ernakulam resident, was found around 1.30 am on July 28, said the report.

The dewatering operation which was started around 8.30 pm continued till 7.30 am on July 28, it said.

The interim report said the reason for flooding of the basement in a very short span of time is needed to be looked into.

The MCD report said the flow in the drain from Shankar Road that flows in Najafgarh drain, which carries the discharge of water from Shankar Road and Old Rajinder Nagar area, was found to be normal and without any obstruction due to silt.

Also, the sewer in the area maintained by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was also found to be normal without any overflowing, it said.

The MCD report suggested several possible reasons behind flooding of the basement including encroachments and the peculiar profile of the road outside the building housing the coaching centre.

Property owners in the area have constructed ramps thus blocking entry of storm water during rains into the existing drainage system. The opening in shape of manhole over the drainage system have also been covered thus leaving no scope for cleaning of the drains, it said.

The stretch of around 200 feet from Shankar Road to Pusar Road is saucer shaped with its lowest point in front of Rau's IAS Study Circle, and during peak rains, water accumulates there. Whenever vehicles pass through this stretch there is huge splash of water which aggravates the situation, said the MCD report.

The plinth level of the property in which coaching centre was operating was also lower in comparison to the adjoining properties.

"This coaching institute has completely blocked drainage system and also has not taken additional safeguard to meet out such type of eventualities. The parking access to the institute is directly exposed to the road and in case of heavy rain, water instead going into the storm water drain enters directly to this parking area," it said.

Other buildings in the area were equipped with barrier wall to prevent rain water to enter their parking area and basement in case of heavy waterlogging.

The report also claimed that the security staff of the coaching centre building did not maintain any vigil as a result the water uninterruptedly crossed the parking area and entered into the basement.