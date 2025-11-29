Home / India News / 3 children die after fever in UP's Kushinagar; health dept launches probe

3 children die after fever in UP's Kushinagar; health dept launches probe

The deaths of the three children in one family set off alarm bells in the health department, which has set up a medical camp in the village and launched a probe into the cause of the deaths | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Kushinagar (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Three children of a family have died within 48 hours after coming down with fever in a village here, prompting the authorities to dispatch a team of doctors to the area to test other children for diseases like malaria and dengue, according to officials.

Medical reports of the three children who died in Gularhiya Tola village of Nebua Naurangia block are awaited to ascertain the cause of death, the officials said on Saturday.

Pintu Gaur's daughter Manju (7) took ill a week ago. She was taken to a local doctor but she did not get better. She was then taken to the district hospital, where she died on Wednesday, according to the officials.

Soon after, Gaur's younger daughter Khushi (3) also developed high fever. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred from the district hospital to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, where she died on Friday morning.

In a third blow to the family, Krishna (5), the son of Gaur's elder brother Dashrath, also came down with fever. He died while he was being taken to Padrauna on Friday morning.

The deaths of the three children in one family set off alarm bells in the health department, which has set up a medical camp in the village and launched a probe into the cause of the deaths, the officials said.

Dr Ranjan Kumar Maurya, in-charge of the Nebua Naurangia Community Health Centre (CHC), said a medical team has been camping in the village for the past two days to examine and treat children.

"The exact cause of the deaths will be confirmed only after the medical reports come," he said.

The health department team has so far examined 57 children in the village, conducting tests for malaria and dengue. Medicines have been distributed as required, the officials said.

The team has also sprayed disinfectants and bleaching powder in the affected areas and advised villagers to maintain cleanliness, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :diseasesUttar PradeshChild health in India

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

