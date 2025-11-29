Cyclone Ditwah: IMD warns of heavy rain in TN, south Andhra and Puducherry

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone 'Ditwah', currently hovering close to Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify slightly and move towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30, triggering heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and the risk of urban flooding across multiple southern states.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, IMD Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclonic storm is presently centred over coastal areas of Sri Lanka and adjoining parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal, around 480 km south of Chennai, and is moving in a north-northwestward direction.

"We expect it to come out of Sri Lanka and enter the southwest Bay of Bengal by 29th morning. Then there could be a slight intensification. With this wind speed, the cyclone storm will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast by 30th early morning," Mohapatra told ANI. He said rainfall has already begun along the Tamil Nadu coastline and is likely to intensify, warning of "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" across Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. ALSO READ: Cyclone Ditwah nears Tamil Nadu coast, red alert issued for delta districts "This rainfall can lead to localised inundation and flooding. Especially in urban areas, flooding can occur. In hilly areas, flash-flood-like situations can also occur," he added.

IMD official informed that the strong winds associated with Cyclone Ditwah may uproot trees, damage hoardings, and impact thatched or mud houses. The storm is also expected to cause "significant damage" to standing crops, including horticulture, floriculture and vegetables, particularly those in the ripening stage. Sea conditions will remain rough along and off the Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry coasts on November 29 and 30, accompanied by the possibility of storm surge inundating low-lying stretches of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "Considering all these, we have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till the 30th. We have requested that shipping operations be regulated. Traffic on the surface should be regulated on the 29th and 30th due to heavy rainfall and strong winds," Mohapatra said, adding that the region would remain "most vulnerable on the 29th and up to the 30th noon or so."