Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 3-level probe ordered by cabinet into Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala CM

3-level probe ordered by cabinet into Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala CM

There were police interventions in the Pooram rituals and the subsequent controversies have taken the sheen off the annual spectacle held in April this year

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state cabinet has ordered a three-level probe into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in April this year.

One of the investigations would be by the state police chief against any alleged failures on the part of ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar with regard to the Pooram disruption, Vijayan said at a press conference held here after the cabinet meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CM said the decision for a three-level probe was taken as a report given by ADGP Ajithkumar regarding the Pooram disruption "was not found to be comprehensive" and the state police chief had said there were failures on the part of Ajithkumar in connection with the festival.

The other two probes would include a Crime Branch investigation into the various illegalities or crimes committed in connection with the Thrissur Pooram disruption and an inquiry by the Intelligence ADGP into any failures on the part of the various officials deputed to ensure the iconic festival was conducted smoothly, the CM said.

There were police interventions in the Pooram rituals and the subsequent controversies have taken the sheen off the annual spectacle held in April this year.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the early hours, was held in broad daylight the next day, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Congress MLA demands apology from CM Vijayan on 'gold smuggling' remark'

Kerala CM's remarks on gold smuggling to please Sangh Parivar leaders: Cong

What action taken by state govt, CM against gold smugglers: Kerala Guv

Kerala reports second Mpox case, third in India; strain being analysed

Police intensify search for rape accused Malayalam actor Sidhique

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaThrissur PooramKerala govt

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story