3 persons who went missing in Manipur while collecting firewood found dead

Four people from Akasoi in Bishnupur district went missing on Wednesday afternoon when they had gone to the nearby hills in Churachandpur to collect firewood

Press Trust of India Imphal

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Three persons, who went missing while collecting firewood in a forest, were found dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, police said.

Four people from Akasoi in Bishnupur district went missing on Wednesday afternoon when they had gone to the nearby hills in Churachandpur to collect firewood.

The bodies of Ibomcha Singh, 51, and his son Anand Singh, 20, and 38-year-old Romen Singh were found near Haotak Phailen, police said.

A search is on for the other missing person, identified as Dara Singh, they said.

The three persons were suspected to be killed by militants, a police officer said.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

