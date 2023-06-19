All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that all the states in the country should implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He said, "The country needs a Uniform Civil Code. It has always been the expectation of the people across the country that it should be implemented."

He further talked about the formation of the UCC committee post the 2022 assembly elections.

"It was resolved in the 2022 assembly elections that after the formation of the government, a committee will be formed for the UCC. After the formation of the government, the first decision was to form a committee for UCC", he said.

The implementation of a Uniform Civil Code was one of the prime promises made by the BJP during the last assembly elections in the hill state. And days after coming to power Dhami formed the five-member committee for UCC.

"To implement UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in Uttarakhand, we had formed a committee and they have spoken to stakeholders, people from different communities and heard everyone's suggestions. They are making a draft based on this and as soon as we receive it, we will move forward with implementation of UCC in the state," added the Uttarakhand CM.

"Today, UCC is being discussed all over the country, although some people are also against it. UCC is for the benefit of all", he concluded.

The Uttarakhand government, on May 27 last year, announced its decision toimplement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Last week, the Chief Minister said that most of the preparation for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft is completed, and the government-constituted committee will submit its proposals by June 30.

The State government constituted the five-member committee led by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, including Justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the UCC, broadly relating to the personal laws of citizens which apply to all regardless of their religion, gender or sexual orientation.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

Talking to reporters at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district last week, Dhami said the panel had completed 90 per cent of the work related to the drafting of the UCC.

"The committee we constituted to draft the Uniform Civil Code has completed almost 90 per cent of the work. They will prepare the draft by June 30. We will move towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code. It is our expectation from other states of the country that all states move towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code.