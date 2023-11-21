Home / India News / 3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

Around 3000 applied for the Ram temple priest post, however, only 20 candidates will be selected for the post. The three-panel committee will conduct the interview round

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Around 3000 applied for the post of priest in the Ram temple in Ayodhya after the vacancies were advertised by Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra officially on Monday. Out of the 3000, 200 will be selected for the interview rounds on the basis of merit, a trust official said.

The selected 200 candidates will face interviews, which will take place at Karsevak Puram, the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) headquarters in Ayodhya.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Eventually, a total of 20 candidates will be selected. The three-member penal who will select these candidates comprise a Hindu preacher from Vrindavan, Jaykant Mishra, and the other two are mahants from Ayodhya, i.e., Satyanarayan Das and Nandini Sharan.

The selected candidates will be appointed as priests and will also be deployed in different posts after six months of residential training. Those who are not selected will attend the training and will also receive certificates, and trust treasurer, Govind Dev Giri told PTI.

However, they will also get the chance to be called for the priest post created in the future.

The training will take place on the religious syllabus prepared by top seers. During the time of training, candidates will get free lodging and food facilities and will also receive Rs 2000 as a stipend.

When asked about the types of questions to be asked in the interview, Giri said, "What is 'Sandhya Vandan ', what are its procedures and what are the 'mantras' for this worship? What are the 'mantras' for worshipping Lord Ram and what are 'karma kand' for this?"

About Ayodhya Temple
The Ram Mandir is a Hindu temple, which is under construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ram Temple which will take place on November 24, 2024. The construction of Ram Temple after the groundbreaking ceremony and laying the foundation stone on August 5, 2020. The temple is being constructed by Larsen & Toubro group with an estimated cost of Rs 18,000 crore.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

'Best Tourism Village' crown for Bengal's hamlet where opposites mingle

Seers in Ayodhya seek amendment to POCSO Act on grounds of gross misuse

Targeted violence, collective punishment given to Muslims: AIMIM's Owaisi

HC quashes trial court's FIR order against VHP leader over hate speech

Scapia raises $23mn funding led by Elevation Capital, 3STATE Ventures

Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises caste census

India closer to agreement with Tesla to import EVs, set up facility

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Men coming home for sure, says expert Dix

BJP is making 'misleading allegations' in Rajasthan poll campaign: Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ram templePriestIndiaVishva Hindu Parishad

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story