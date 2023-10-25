close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Lord Ram's idol to be installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22

After meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

PM Modi said he feels blessed and it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust on Wednesday said that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.
"Today along with members of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have invited him (PM Modi) to come on January 22 to install the idol of Lord Ram in the in the Garbhagriha. He has accepted our request. He will be present on January 22. The date for 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 is confirmed," Champat Rai said.
After meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness.
PM Modi said he feels blessed and it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.
"Jai Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions. Recently the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration of Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion," wrote PM Modi on X.
It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

Also Read

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

Amit Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram statue in Andhra's Kurnool

UP CM Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration

Phase-I construction of Ayodhya's airport to be completed by August

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Two coaches of Patalkot Express train catch fire in Agra, 9 injured

BMC issues new guidelines for construction sites to curb air pollution

A-I suspends Tel Aviv flights till Nov 2 amid escalating Israel-Hamas war

ICMR detects Nipah virus presence in bats in Wayanad: Kerala govt

Jaishankar meets Kyrgyzstan Prez, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Lord Ram Lord Ram statue

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon