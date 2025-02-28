Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 32 of 57 BRO workers trapped under avalanche in Uttarakhand rescued

32 of 57 BRO workers trapped under avalanche in Uttarakhand rescued

The avalanche has buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) between Mana and Badrinath and multiple teams battled tough terrain, heavy snow and rain to rescue the workers

BRO workers
Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thirty-two of the 57 Border Roads Organisation workers trapped under an avalanche near the high altitude border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district were rescued on Friday, sources said.

The avalanche has buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) between Mana and Badrinath and multiple teams battled tough terrain, heavy snow and rain to rescue the workers. There was no immediate news of any casualties.

Mana, three kilometres from Badrinath, is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Sources said 32 people have been rescued safely from the avalanche site and brought to the ITBP camp in the Mana village for treatment. According to them, rescue operations have been halted due to bad weather and the impending danger of more avalanches.

It will restart when the weather improves, they said.

Two mild avalanches followed the one which hit the BRO camp and the rescue operation has been halted, the sources said, adding the site is vulnerable to avalanches during winter.

Also Read

BRO steps up India-Myanmar border fencing work near Manipur's Moreh

Rock bolt tech speeds active landslide treatment in Uttarakhand hill zones

5 new bridges to enhance connectivity along India-China border: HP Governor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal

CM Tamang chairs meeting with BRO for improvement of roads in North Sikkim

The head of Mana village told PTI that in the past, this camp used to get shifted to Badrinath during winter. The camp was not shifted this time due to scant snowfall, he said.

Badrinath Dham is situated on the foothills of the Nar and Narayan mountainsnd the Alaknanda river flows between the two. The avalanche occurred at the Nar mountain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Core sectors' output grows by 4.6% in January, shows govt data

Take action on networks helping illegal Bangladeshis: Shah to Delhi Police

Govt achieves goal of setting up of 10,000 farmer producer organisations

India to see above-average temperatures in March, wheat crop at risk

Badrinath avalanche: 41 workers still trapped, 16 rescued in ongoing effort

Topics :Border Roads OrganisationUttarakhand

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story