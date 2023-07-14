Home / India News / Mandaviya chairs consultative parliamentary panel meeting on health

Mandaviya chairs consultative parliamentary panel meeting on health

The members also deliberated on ways to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance and health research -- spanning both urban and rural areas

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
The consultative parliamentary committee meeting on Health and Family Welfare on Friday discussed ways to strengthen public health infrastructure and respond towards any future pandemics and health outbreaks effectively.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the consultative parliamentary committee meeting held in Dehradun in the presence of Minister of State for Health S P Baghel and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

"The members discussed about PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and ways to strengthen the public health infrastructure effectively and respond towards any future pandemics or outbreaks," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The members also deliberated on ways to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance and health research -- spanning both urban and rural areas.

The meeting was attended by committee members, including parliamentarians D P Vats, Faiyaz Ahmad, Jayanta Kumar Roy, Javed Ali Khan, Mohammad Jawed and Bhola Singh.

Senior officials including Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Health Ministry Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Rajiv Bahl and others also attended the meeting.

Topics :Mansukh Lal Mandaviyahealthcare

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

