Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: What next for Isro's lunar mission?

A successful mission would mean India becomes only the fourth country to accomplish the challenge, after the USA, China, and the former Soviet Union

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chandrayaan-3 (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
India on Friday launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, aiming to become the fourth nation in the world to achieve the rare feat in moon exploration.

Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) third lunar expedition in 15 years, embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, using ISRO's latest heavy-lift launch vehicle, 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 from the spaceport.

About 16 minutes after liftoff, Chandrayaan-3 got separated from the rocket and it would orbit the Earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from Earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

ISRO chairman S Somanath said from the Mission Control Centre (MCC) the rocket had injected Chandrayaan-3 into a precise orbit.

"Congratulations, India. Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM 3 has already put Chandrayaan 3 craft into the precise orbit around the Earth...and let us wish all the best for Chandrayaan 3 craft for its further orbit raising maneuvers and travel towards the moon in the coming days," he said.

Mission director S Mohana Kumar said that the LVM3 rocket has once again proved to be the most reliable heavy lift vehicle of ISRO.

What next for the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

The soft landing has been planned at 5:47 pm on August 23, more than a month after Chandrayaan 3 took off.

Addressing reporters after the successful launch of the estimated Rs 600 crore mission, Somanath said the craft's infusion into the lunar orbit has been planned from August 1.

What does Chandrayaan-3 want to achieve?

Through the Chandrayaan-3 mission, Isro is aiming at mastering the technology of soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would mean India becomes only the fourth country to accomplish the challenge, after the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

