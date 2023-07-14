Home / India News / Extraordinary feat: VP Dhankhar lauds ISRO for launch of Chandrayaan-3

ISRO launched its third lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

PTI New Delhi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, saying this "extraordinary feat" highlights the advancement made by India in space science and research.
 
ISRO launched its third lunar mission on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy', from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
 
"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science & research. This milestone in India's stellar space journey makes every Indian proud," Dhankhar tweeted.
 
After reaching the desired altitude, Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the moon on August 23 or 24, according to ISRO scientists

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

