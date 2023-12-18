Home / India News / 39 places in southern Tamil Nadu recorded extremely heavy rainfall: IMD

39 places in southern Tamil Nadu recorded extremely heavy rainfall: IMD

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts and light to moderate rainfall at most places in southern Tamil Nadu

There were 39 extremely heavy rainfall reports, 33 very heavy rainfall reports and 12 heavy rainfall reports from such southern regions
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As many as 39 regions in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts and light to moderate rainfall at most places in southern Tamil Nadu, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It is for the 24-hour duration commencing 8.30 am on December 17 and ending at 8.30 am, the following day. The rainfall is due to the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto the mid-tropospheric levels over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.

Heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts and isolated heavy rain in Madurai district.

There were 39 extremely heavy rainfall reports, 33 very heavy rainfall reports and 12 heavy rainfall reports from such southern regions. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district reported 95 cm, followed by Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam (both in Thoothukudi district) reporting 69 cm and 62 cm respectively.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists.

Rainfall over and above 21 cm is graded as extremely heavy. Between 12 and 20 cm, it is very heavy and from 7 to 11 cm heavy. The classification is based on accumulated rainfall for a 24-hour duration (cm/day).

On December 19, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

Also Read

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Western Railway cancels 2525 train services for a week, here's why

800 train passengers stranded in Tamil Nadu due to floods, rescue op on

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Allahabad HC's verdict on pleas challenging Gyanvapi survey on Tue

AERA directs airports to drop extra charges on chartered flight operators

India will become third largest economy in my next innings: PM Modi

UK plans to implement carbon tax on imported goods like steel from 2027

Hyderabad most travelled city in 2023, UP most visited state: Oyo

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tamil Naduheavy rains

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story