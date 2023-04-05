Home / India News / 4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections

New Delhi
4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

