LIVE news updates: India elected to United Nations' statistical body

India has been elected to the highest statistical body of the UN for a four-year term beginning January 1 next year. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this on Twitter. "India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," he said. Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission.



The government has no plan to use Aadhaar data for census, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. "The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India has informed that there is no plan to use Aadhaar data for census," he said in a written reply. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India, more than 136 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued by it till the end of February. "... after adjusting for the estimated number of deaths, the estimated number of living Aadhaar number holders is 130.2 crore, which is over 94 per cent of the total projected population for 2022," Chandrasekhar said in reply to questions by Congress member Adoor Prakash. Further, the minister said there is is no mechanism to receive the Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons from the Registrars appointed by state governments under the provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 for the registration of births and deaths, to de-activate those Aadhaar numbers.,

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider a petition by 14 opposition parties that accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of abusing its power and using central investigating agencies to harass and intimidate its political rivals. The petition, filed by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of the opposition parties, claimed that there was a "drastic and exponential increase" in the number of cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against opposition leaders since 2014 when PM Modi came to power.,

Former minister and BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra was marshalled out from Bihar assembly on Wednesday for creating a ruckus in the House. Mishra was demanding explanation from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif. Since he was shouting slogans against the Mahagathbandhan while coming to the well, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary directed the marshals to take him out from the House.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Centre's denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne, and pulled up the Ministry of Home Affairs for raising national security claims in "thin air" without facts. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban the channel's telecast on security grounds.



Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Telangana various times in the past for inaugurating developmental works with a "non-political angle". PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati along with launching various other developmental projects.