Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 4 dead, 13 injured as tanker overturns after colliding with bus in Odisha

4 dead, 13 injured as tanker overturns after colliding with bus in Odisha

The accident happened on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili, said police

Bus accident, haryana bus accident
Representative Image: Those injured were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Berhampur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Four people were killed and 13 others injured as a tanker overturned on a roadside tea stall after a head-on collision with a bus in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bus was on the way from Bhawanipatna to Berhampur, while the tanker was going towards Aska when the accident happened, they added.

One person on the bus was killed, and the other three deceased were people sitting at the tea stall, police said.

Those injured were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

The condition of two persons was stated to be critical, they said.

More From This Section

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC to resume hearing today, CBI submits status report in court

Auto-taxi drivers on strike in Delhi-NCR on Aug 22 and 23; details inside

LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

Survey finds half of Mumbai's bakeries using wood, pitches for cleaner fuel

WATCH: Mob tries to set school bus with students onboard on fire in Bihar

"We have confirmed four deaths so far," Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.

The deceased are yet to be identified, he said.

A police team and firefighters were clearing the highway to open it for traffic, he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

11 killed, 26 injured after van collides with bus in UP's Bulandshahr

7 dead after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

5 deaths reported in Nepal twin bus tragedy, Indian nationals among victims

News updates: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to ED arrest on Fri

Unnao bus accident: Dy CM Pathak meets injured, assures proper treatment

Topics :Bus accidentOdisha Death toll

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story