Home / India News / 400 roads closed in Himachal, IMD predicts heavy rains till August 30

400 roads closed in Himachal, IMD predicts heavy rains till August 30

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state till August 30

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state since Saturday night with Pandoh recording the highest rainfall of 123 mm, followed by 105 mm in Kasauli, 104.6 mm in Jot, and 68 mm in Mandi and Karsog. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A total of 400 roads including two national highways are closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh as moderate to heavy rains continued to lash parts of the state, officials said on Sunday.

Among these, 221 roads were closed in Mandi district and 102 in the adjoining Kullu. National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road) and NH 305 (Aut-Sainj road) were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

According to officials, 208 power supply transformers and 51 water supply schemes were disrupted in the state.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in isolated areas of two to seven districts in the state till August 30.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state since Saturday night with Pandoh recording the highest rainfall of 123 mm, followed by 105 mm in Kasauli, 104.6 mm in Jot, and 68 mm in Mandi and Karsog.

Nadaun logged 52.8 mm rainfall followed by 54 mm in Jogindernagar, 44.7 mm in Baggi, 44.6 mm in Dharampur, 40.6 mm in Bhattiyat, 33.2 mm in Palampur, 31.5 mm in Neri and 30mm in Sarahan, the weather office said.

Thunderstorms occurred in Sundernagar, Shimla, Bhuntar, Jot, Murari Devi, Jubbarhatti and Kangra, the MeT added.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 in Himachal Pradesh, at least 152 people have died and 37 have gone missing, the SEOC informed.

The state has witnessed 75 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 74 major landslides so far, and a total of 97 power supply transformers and 51 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,347 crore in rain-related incidents, it said.

The state received 662.3 mm average rains during the current monsoon season from June 1 to August 24 against an average of 571.4 mm, an excess of 16 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Noida dowry murder accused shot in leg by police after he tries to escape

Former CRPF, ITBP director general Anish Dayal Singh appointed deputy NSA

Isro completes first integrated parachute test for Gaganyaan crew module

Kerala HC orders devaswom boards to keep temple premises free of politics

Grew up shy, didn't think will fly to space: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Topics :Himachal PradeshrainsRainfall

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story