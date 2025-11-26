Home / India News / 41 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, 32 carried ₹1.19 cr bounty

The cadres, including 12 women, turned themselves in before senior police officials | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Bijapur (Chhattisgarh)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
Forty one Naxalites, 32 of them collectively carrying a reward of Rs 1.19 crore on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The cadres, including 12 women, turned themselves in before senior police officials here, citing they were impressed by the government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy and "Poona Margham" (rehabilitation for social reintegration drive of Bastar range police), Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Among them, four were members of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) battalion no.1 and different companies of Maoists, three of area committees, 11 platoon and area committee party members, two PLGA members, four militia platoon commanders, one deputy commander, six militia platoon members, and the remaining belonged to frontal outfits of outlawed CPI (Maoist), he said.

Thirty-nine of these 41 cadres belonged to the south sub-zonal bureau of Maoists. They all were associated with the Dandakaranya special zonal committee, Telangana state committee, and the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada divisions of the banned outfit, the official said.

The surrendered cadres have expressed faith in the Constitution and pledged to live a dignified and secure life within the democratic framework. Under the rehabilitation policy, each cadre was given an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 as an incentive, he said.

Among those who surrendered, Pandru Hapka alias Mohan (37), Bandi Hapka (35), Lakkhu Korsa (37), Badru Punem (35), Sukhram Hemla (27), Manjula Hemla (25), Mangali Madvi alias Shanti (29), Jairam Kadiyam (28) and Pando Madkam alias Chandni (35) carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Besides, three cadres carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, 12 cadres Rs 2 lakh each, and 8 cadres Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

Yadav said the state government's rehabilitation policy has been encouraging Maoists to give up violence and return to the mainstream.

He appealed to the remaining Maoists to abandon the path of violence.

"Maoists should shed misleading and violent ideologies and return to society without fear. The 'Poona Margham' drive ensures a secure, respectable, and self-reliant future for those who surrender," he said.

With this surrender, a total of 790 Maoist cadres have quit violence and joined the mainstream in the district since January 2024, the SP said.

During the same period, 202 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters and 1,031 cadres arrested in the district, he said.

More than 2,200 Naxalites, including top cadres, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last 23 months, according to police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ChhattisgarhBijapurNaxalsnaxaliteNaxalMaoist

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

